ESPN’s Todd McShay sends Bills two playmakers in latest 2023 NFL draft mock

The Buffalo Bills were sent two different playmakers in the latest mock from ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay.

In the two-round projection, McShay addresses wide receiver followed by an interesting Round 2 selection. A cornerback is taken.

Here’s the full breakdown on McShay’s latest 2023 mock draft for the Bills:

27. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Addison is a player that could be off the board by the time the Bills are on the clock, but right off the bat–if he’s there–he could end up in Buffalo.

At the 2023 combine, Addison had a formal meeting with the Bills which does indicate some level of interest in him.

Buffalo does have Stefon Diggs at the top of their receiving chart. However, in 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years.

Or it could turn out to be a situation where all three players push each other which brings out the best in the trio.

Last season at USC, Addison recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

Here’s McShay’s breakdown on Addison to the Bills:

Addison uses his speed, route-running savviness and high-end instincts to separate from coverage, and he’d fit nicely with this Buffalo offense. Despite a 5-foot-11 frame, he can make tough catches down the field. And while Stefon Diggs is here to stay for a bit, the Bills need to find more pass-catchers. Gabe Davis is only under contract for one more year, and the depth chart beyond those two is lackluster. Addison had 159 catches for 2,468 yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons (the first of which was at Pitt).

59. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

An intriguing prospect for the Bills here.

Cornerback isn’t the biggest of needs for Buffalo. It doesn’t feel like the Bills would select one with their second round selection after using two picks in last year’s draft on corners, including their first rounder (Kaiir Elam). Plus, Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis re-signed this offseason.

Story continues

After selecting Addison in Round 1, most attention would turn to linebacker here to replace Tremaine Edmunds. The problem is that McShay mocks three to be selected before Buffalo’s pick here. That wouldn’t be ideal.

Regardless, here’s how McShay makes the case:

Moss is instinctive and makes plays on the ball. In fact, he had 11 interceptions and broke up 23 passes over his 54-game college career. Moss fits best in zone looks, which Buffalo ran 60% of the time last season (10th most), and the Bills could use depth at the position. If things play out like this, it would be the first time Iowa sent four prospects to the first two rounds in the common draft era, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire