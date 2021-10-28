ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks Kayvon Thibodeaux as No. 1 over NFL draft prospect for 2022

Not much has changed since the start of the season when it comes to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s NFL draft prospects, which is incredibly impressive considering he’s missed a handful of games with an ankle injury that was suffered in Week 1.

According to ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, Thibodeaux is still No. 1 in his draft rankings, projecting as a surefire top-5 pick, and potentially the first overall pick in the draft.

Related

Does Kayvon Thibodeaux have a realistic chance to be considered for Heisman Trophy?

Despite missing extended time this season, Thibodeaux has proved to be one of the best players in all of college football this season, ranking in the top-5 for QB pressures in the 4th quarter of games, which is made even more impressive when you consider that he’s played in only two 4th quarters.

These are his current stats for the season:

4 games played (12 quarters)

22 tackles

4 sacks

2 forced fumbles

7.5 tackles for loss

As long as he can continue to stay healthy going forward, there should be no doubt that Thibodeaux has a bright future in the NFL. He even might have a case to be considered for the Heisman Trophy this season. We will see if he can stay on top of the NFL draft rankings going forward, and continue the Ducks’ streak of having a player drafted in the top-10 once again this year.

List