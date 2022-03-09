ESPN’s Todd McShay post-combine mock draft: Bills pick Alabama’s Jameson Williams

Following the 2022 NFL scouting combine and a couple of blockbuster transactions in the league over the past few days, ESPN’s NFL draft guru Todd McShay put together his latest mock draft.

The words “scary” and “luxury” are used to describe the Buffalo Bills’ selection.

Sitting at pick No. 25, the Bills take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. In McShay’s breakdown alone, there’s a lot to like.

Here’s what the former world-wide leader’s draft analyst had to say in his breakdown:

25. Buffalo Bills

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Scary. That’s the first word that comes to mind for an offense featuring Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Williams. Sticking Williams’ burner speed with Allen’s rocket arm is a big-play recipe. Sure, he will need time to recover from an ACL tear, and yes, he’s still refining his route running, but this is a luxury pick for Buffalo. Had it not been for the injury, Williams would have probably been a top-10 pick. Instead, the Bills can land him at the back end of the first round and make one of the league’s highest-octane offenses that much more dynamic. And with Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie off to free agency, there will be targets to go around.

All things considered, bringing in a deep-threat playmaker who could potentially take snaps out of the slot might be a very intriguing option for the Bills at the upcoming draft.

While Diggs will continue as Buffalo’s top target, there should still be space for a player like Williams. Buffalo does have a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, but it’s expected the spread style offense with Allen under center will continue.

Diggs is a master of the intermediate routes while Gabriel Davis is your big-body threat. Adding a burner to the mix, along with tight end Dawson Knox? That might be the makings of a ridiculous offense in Buffalo.

During the combine last week, Williams did say he met with the Bills–so there’s a clear connection.

In addition, after suffering his knee injury in the National Championship game, Williams said he hopes to return by training camp. No reason to rush that, but he’s optimistic.

Not to mention, Williams said he would “love” to play with Allen in the NFL.

Other options the Bills could consider with their first pick are cornerback or help in the trenches. Williams would certainly be amongst the most exciting selections Buffalo could make.

A transfer from Ohio State to Alabama in 2021, Williams exploded onto the scene. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season alone.

