ESPN’s Todd McShay: Panthers HC Matt Rhule won’t ‘be crying’ if fired

Even after what’s been a pretty solid offseason thus far, the Carolina Panthers are still in a bit of a mess. And in case you didn’t remember that, ESPN’s Todd McShay is here with a reminder.

While comparing mock drafts with NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Thursday’s edition of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, McShay stated that he’s not exactly excited about a potential fit between the Panthers and University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. In fact, he probably wouldn’t be too excited about his own offspring playing for head coach Matt Rhule’s squad.

“The tough part is, the team I think most likely in the top 10 to take a quarterback is the team that I would not want my son to be drafted by—and it’s Carolina at No. 6,” McShay said. “Just where they are as an organization. How long does Matt Rhule have as a head coach? How long does he wanna be there?”

Rhule, who has led the Panthers to an underwhelming 10-23 mark over his first two seasons, might be lucky to be seeing any part of the upcoming 2022 campaign. That thin job security at the top wouldn’t be reassuring for almost anyone in or joining the organization, let alone a rookie quarterback.

And what happens if that security is completely compromised? McShay said he doesn’t think Rhule will be too heartbroken if he’s dismissed.

“From all accounts, I’m told he’s not gonna be crying when the two sides part in this situation,” he added of the coach, who may have the college game there waiting for him by season’s end. “So it just seems like a bad situation moving forward, at least the next couple of years with Carolina.”

To be frank, we don’t think many Panthers fans will be wiping away any tears either.

