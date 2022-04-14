ESPN’s Todd McShay on what Ohio State WR Chris Olave could bring to the Eagles passing game

ESPN's Todd McShay on Ohio State WR Chris Olave: "Chris Olave would be a great fit. He's a vertical threat. It's not just track speed, he's great at tracking the ball vertically, and he's a silky smooth route runner. He'd be a great addition to the #Eagles." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 14, 2022

There’s only one DeSean Jackson, but if Philadelphia wants to return to the glory days of a deep threat tracking the football, Todd McShay has the perfect guy in mind.

While talking to Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer, the ESPN NFL draft insider called Chris Olave a “vertical threat” that can track the football, while emphasizing his perfect fit with the Eagles.

Chris Olave not breaking tacklespic.twitter.com/FT2GBNUGve — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 13, 2022

Philadelphia hosted Olave on a top-30 visit Thursday, and he’d be the third straight wide receiver selected by the Eagles in the first round.

Olave would flourish from the slot, while also being versatile enough to slide outside and make plays when needed.

The former Ohio State caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, and he’s give quarterback Jalen Hurts another polished route runner to target.

List

Breaking down what a potential contract extension could look like for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

List

Eagles 2022 offseason preview: Philadelphia looking to add OL depth

Related