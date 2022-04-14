ESPN’s Todd McShay on what Ohio State WR Chris Olave could bring to the Eagles passing game

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
There’s only one DeSean Jackson, but if Philadelphia wants to return to the glory days of a deep threat tracking the football, Todd McShay has the perfect guy in mind.

While talking to Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer, the ESPN NFL draft insider called Chris Olave a “vertical threat” that can track the football, while emphasizing his perfect fit with the Eagles.

Philadelphia hosted Olave on a top-30 visit Thursday, and he’d be the third straight wide receiver selected by the Eagles in the first round.

Olave would flourish from the slot, while also being versatile enough to slide outside and make plays when needed.

The former Ohio State caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, and he’s give quarterback Jalen Hurts another polished route runner to target.

