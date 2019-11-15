ESPN to air 15 of Bronny James and Zaire Wade's high school basketball games

LeBron James Jr. and his Sierra Canyon superteam will be on national TV 15 times this season. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Southern California’s Sierra Canyon High School basketball team, which features LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. as well as Zaire Wade — son of Dwyane — will have 15 of its upcoming season’s games broadcast on ESPN networks.

According to a schedule posted by the LA Times’ Eric Sondheimer, the slate kicks off with the Trailblazer’s matchup against Montgomery High School on November 21, to be shown on ESPN3. Other games will air on ESPNU and ESPN2.

Sierra Canyon is on ESPN networks 15 times during basketball season. The first high school to be a national program. pic.twitter.com/4ZCXhz1GEo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2019

Sondheimer also reported that other Southern Section schools that host Sierra Canyon for televised games will be paid an undisclosed fee.

The 6-2, 15-year-old freshman James and senior Wade have somewhat of their own “super team” forming in Los Angeles. The freshmen are joined by transfer senior B.J. Boston, the No. 5 shooting guard in the nation, and fellow top-10 recruit, Ziaire Williams. The team also boasts sophomore Amari Bailey, who had committed to UCLA as a freshman before de-committing over the summer.

Seventeen years ago next month, the elder LeBron James made headlines when ESPN decided to air a St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School game on ESPN2 — the network’s first regular-season high school game since 1989.

