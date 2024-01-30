ESPN’s three-team trade proposal sends Dejounte Murray to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t stay above .500 for that long this season. Coming into Monday with a 24-23 record and five wins in their last seven games, they fell apart at the seams in a 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets.

That loss is sure to reignite trade talks involving the Lakers, especially when it comes to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. In fact, they may get an up close and personal look at him when they play Atlanta on Tuesday. Murray missed Atlanta’s last game with a hamstring ailment, but he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

While the Lakers and Hawks have talked about a potential Murray deal, the sticking point is the fact that the Hawks reportedly don’t want Russell. Therefore, a third team would be needed to complete such a deal.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton proposed a three-team trade that would give the Lakers Murray for a reasonable price while finding a good situation for Russell.

The proposed trade

Lakers receive: Dejounte Murray

Hawks receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)

Brooklyn Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell

The positive of this trade is that L.A. wouldn’t have to give up additional assets other than Russell and a future first-round pick. While some may hate the prospect of giving up that first-round pick in 2029, the team would still have control of the majority of its first-rounders in the coming years.

In addition, it could open up the opportunity for the Lakers to make a second trade before the deadline, perhaps to bring in a 3-point sniper (or two).

Meanwhile, Russell would head to the Nets, where he was named an All-Star during the 2019 season. He’s a better player now than he was then, especially offensively, and he would likely be an upgrade over Dinwiddie, who has always had trouble shooting straight.

Brooklyn is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and upgrading from Dinwiddie to Russell, along with some good health from Ben Simmons, could result in it securing a play-in tournament spot.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire