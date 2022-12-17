Here’s what ESPN thinks you should know about Las Vegas Bowl

The 2022 Las Vegas Bowl is nearly here with the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers queued up to face each other in Sin City on Saturday. It will be the first time the two schools have ever faced each other on the football field as well as the first game ever played in Nevada for the Gators while also representing the first time Florida has faced two Pac-12 teams in the same season.

Ahead of the final gridiron game of the season for both programs ESPN’s Andrea Adelson chimed in along with her colleagues for their guide to this year’s bowl games. Here is what she had to offer on the matchup in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon State is going for its first 10-win season since 2006 after a surprising season, one that earned coach Jonathan Smith a new six-year contract. While the Beavers should be close to full strength, the opposite is true for Florida, which will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, All-American guard O'Cyrus Torrence and a host of other players who have either decided to opt out of the game or enter the transfer portal. Jack Miller III is expected to make his first career start for the Gators at quarterback after Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team. Miller threw only 14 career passes at his previous stop, Ohio State.

The 2022 Las Vegas Bowl is set to kick off inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST with ESPN2 carrying the television broadcast and the Gators IMG Sports Network covering the radio broadcast.

