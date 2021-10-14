ESPN thinks Florida-LSU is one of the ‘biggest games’ of the weekend

Florida’s matchup with Lousiana State this weekend made ESPN’s weekly what-to-watch list making the SEC showdown one of the biggest games of Week 7.

Analyst Chris Low focused on the growth of Florida’s defense this season. Something changed after the first-quarter breakdown against Alabama, and the Gators have held opponents to less than three points per quarter since.

“We might have gotten a little nervous that first quarter against Alabama,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said to ESPN. “Didn’t handle the environment well, and they got some quick touchdowns. But after that, we settled down, and it’s a credit to our guys how hard they’ve played, the way they’ve bought in and developed.”

Heading into the season, Florida and LSU were compared as teams looking to bounce back after shaky performances in 2020. Florida slipped to Alabama in Week 1 and to an undefeated Kentucky two weeks ago, but LSU has found itself unranked since a season-opening loss to UCLA.

The loss of top receiver Kayshon Boutte could not have come at a worse time for LSU as Florida gets its top cornerback Kaiir Elam back from a knee injury. A projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Elam will only strengthen a team that’s tightened up in his absence.

Low gives a lot of credit to defensive line transfers Daquan Newkirk, Tyrone Truesdell and Antonio Valentino for helping turn Florida’s defense around. Grantham was quick to mention sophomore Gervon Dexter as an impact player, explaining that his time playing as a true freshman is paying off now.

LSU had one of its best rushing performances of the year last week, so Florida’s defensive front will need to keep it up in Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup.

