ESPN teases Johnny Manziel letter to Baker Mayfield

The Johnny Manziel narrative simply doesn’t fit Baker Mayfield. But that won’t stop ESPN from trying to make it fit.

ESPN is teasing a segment for Sunday NFL Countdown featuring Manziel reading a letter to Baker Mayfield. As if the current Browns starter needs any advice or assistance or anything from the former Browns starter, especially when the current Browns starter has made it clear that he believes comparisons between the two players are misplaced.

“Dear Baker, if there’s one thing you already know, one thing everybody already knows, you and I are not the same person,” Manziel says in the clip promoted by ESPN.

So why bother? Well, Manziel still moves the needle. With his #ComebackSZN fading badly in Canada and Mayfield quickly coming into his own, this may be the only time that ESPN could intersect the two, leveraging its CFL property to boost a pregame show that (along with all pre-1:00 p.m. ET pregame shows) has lost significant relevance in recent years, given the quick availability of necessary information on digital platforms and the proliferation throughout each week of talking-head content on radio, TV, and podcast.

But, hey, only ESPN will have Johnny Manziel reading a letter to Baker Mayfield. So that’s apparently something to distinguish ESPN’s show from everything else, even if Mayfield will be more inclined to cringe at the forced comparison than to listen to anything Manziel has to say.