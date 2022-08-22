ESPN takes crack at projecting Arkansas’ bowl destination

Arkansas Football has high potential this season. Because of that, it can be tricky to project just how the Razorbacks will end their season, and where they will be spending bowl season.

The latest outlet to try its hand at bowl projections is ESPN. Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabaugh each revealed their pick for every Bowl game this season, including the College Football Playoff.

Where is Arkansas going bowling to end the season? One has chosen a nearby destination, while another sees the Razorbacks spending New Year’s under a warm sun.

The first to make their choice was Bonagura, who says that Arkansas will play their bowl game in Memphis at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against former Southwest Conference foe, TCU. Arkansas is 44-24-2 all-time against the Horned Frogs. In their most recent meeting, TCU got the best of Arkansas in Fayetteville, winning the game 28-7.

Since 2010, Arkansas has competed in the Liberty Bowl twice, winning both games. The Razorbacks defeated East Carolina in the 2010 game in overtime, 20-17. Arkansas also defeated Kansas State in the game in 2016, 45-23.

As far as Schlabach’s prediction goes, he has Arkansas pointed to Tampa, Florida and the Reliaquest Bowl on January 2 against Wisconsin.

Arkansas is familiar with the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl), as they ended the 2021 season there in a game with Penn State. The Razorbacks overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to score 17 unanswered points to defeat the Nittany Lions, 24-10 on New Year’s Day.

Arkansas’ quest for their second-straight bowl game begins Saturday, September 3 against Cincinnati. The kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

