ESPN tabs late UDFA addition as Dolphins’ sleeper to watch

The Miami Dolphins are, by most accounts, absolutely loaded in the defensive backfield. Head coach Brian Flores’ defense finds much of its identity in the opportunities to match personnel and play in sub-package looks — a great way to attack the game given how much of the league is predicated on spacing the field and passing the football. But even amid the defensive group that currently boasts Howard, Jones, Rowe, Holland, Needham, Igbinoghene, McCourty, Coleman and more, the Dolphins were able to make a quality pickup in the aftermath of the 2021 NFL draft — and the player in question appears to have set the stage for a push for a roster spot come August.

ESPN has released their list of sleeper players to watch for all 32 franchises and the selection for the Dolphins is undrafted free agent defensive back Trill Williams of Syracuse. Williams, who originally signed with the Saints but failed a physical, was plucked by Miami and by many accounts had himself a strong minicamp.

Here’s what ESPN’s Dolphins beat writer Cameron Wolfe had to say:

“Williams, an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, is already showing his athleticism, range, versatility and potential to make a roster-spot push despite a deep Dolphins defensive-back room. He nabbed an impressive interception off Tua Tagovailoa, a couple of pass breakups and generally looks like he belongs. The true test will be when the pads come on, but Williams is definitely worth keeping an eye on.” — Cameron Wolfe, ESPN

Williams was widely regarded as a possible mid-round selection but medical questions appear to have helped contribute to his tumble out of the draft all together. The Draft Network’s Joe Marino offered a rave review of Williams’ on the field resume coming out of Syracuse — and his writeup reads very much like a Brian Flores defensive back.

“Trill Williams was a steady presence in the Syracuse secondary since 2018 where he spent time at wide corner, slot corner, and at safety. While he is versatile and has appeal in any role, I like him best at wide corner. Williams is long, rangy, athletic, physical, and aggressive. His physical skill set is exceptional and he doesn’t have any restrictions. He is springy and explosive, capable of thriving in both man and zone coverage. With that said, he does have room to grow when it comes to anticipatory skills and there were some instances where he didn’t get his head around to the football with his back to the line of scrimmage. He had three return touchdowns in his three seasons in college and has a knack for coming up with big plays. For a team looking for a versatile defensive back that can be a matchup-neutralizer, Williams has the physical gifts to do that.” — Joe Marino, The Draft Network

As Wolfe said, the true test comes when the pads are put on. But Williams, despite the depth in Miami’s secondary, appears to have a great opportunity to marry his traits with a coach who can make the most of them here in Miami with Brian Flores. But he’ll need to make the team, first.