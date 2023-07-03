ESPN tabs Quenton Nelson as Colts’ X-factor in 2023

Hoping to turn the page and set the course in a new direction, the Indianapolis Colts will be leaning on veteran left guard Quenton Nelson to return to form in 2023.

The former All-Pro guard didn’t play to his typical standards in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson gave up three sacks during the season after allowing four sacks in his first four seasons combined.

His potential bounce-back campaign is crucial for the entire unit to rebound, and it’s why he was named the biggest X-factor by ESPN:

As a three-time first-team All-Pro, Nelson should be locked in as a bankable superstar. But his play dropped dramatically last season, with a 91% pass block win rate that ranked just 41st at guard, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could use a rebound year from his new guard.

The former No. 6 overall pick is hoping to enjoy a bounce-back season with the addition of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the heavy RPO scheme that Shane Steichen will be bringing with him from Philadelphia.

If the Colts can get a major return to form from Nelson, the entire offensive line could take a much-needed step forward.

