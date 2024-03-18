ESPN tabs OU's Peyton Bowen, OSU's Alan Bowman as breakout candidates for 2024 season

ESPN recently published an article titled "Breakout players from the top 25 teams to watch in 2024."

Among the list of breakout candidates were OU safety Peyton Bowen and OSU quarterback Alan Bowman.

Bowen is a former five-star safety who recorded 36 tackles (one for loss), one sack and five broken-up passes as a freshman last season. He figures to have a larger role this time around following the departure of Reggie Pearson and Key Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Bowman is back for his seventh and final year of eligibility. The veteran quarterback threw for a career-high 3,460 yards last season to go along with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

OU began its spring practices on March 11, while OSU is set to begin its spring practices on March 26. College football's regular season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.

