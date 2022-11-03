ESPN suggests ‘significant’ roster changes could be coming for Raiders

After a blowout loss to the Saints in Week 8, the Raiders are entering must-win territory on Sunday. They’ll travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars and hopefully avoid a 2-6 start.

Things certainly haven’t gone the way the Raiders have envisioned this year, so does that mean big changes are on the horizon?

In a recent article by ESPN, their insiders suggest that significant roster moves could be coming for the Raiders. Here is what Dan Graziano had to say about the Raiders moving forward:

“All is not well in Vegas, and I would expect significant roster changes if things don’t turn around before the end of this season. There is zero guaranteed money on Derek Carr’s new “contract extension” after this season. Just sayin’.”

If the Raiders only win three or four games this year, it is certainly possible that they could have a new quarterback in 2023. However, that still feels pretty unlikely as Carr is far from their biggest problem.

Instead, the Raiders need to completely retool their defense and get a lot younger. But if the Raiders do end up at 4-13 or something similar, anything is on the table. This team could look a whole lot different in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire