ESPN suggests Saints package Trevor Penning in a trade for his replacement

There’s a real possibility the New Orleans Saints could call it quits on the Trevor Penning experiment. If they can find a better left tackle in the 2024 NFL draft, it’s worth moving him to guard or right tackle to play the better player — and it just might be worth moving him to a new team altogether if it means they can go get that better left tackle.

That’s the scenario offered by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who drew up trades for every team picking in the first round of this year’s draft. If there’s a possibility the Saints could package Penning in a deal to move up and get this year’s top tackle (whoever they prefer; Notre Dame stud Joe Alt is the consensus pick to be first off the board), Barnwell says they should do it.

Here’s why Barnwell argues the Saints should trade Penning to the Los Angeles Chargers, along with their second-round pick at No. 45, in a big move up from No. 14 to No. 5:

If there’s no market in the top six to move up for a quarterback, the Saints might be able to jump ahead of the line to grab their favorite tackle in this class. The Chargers don’t have to trade down and could comfortably consider a wide receiver or tackle themselves at No. 5, but they’re also a team that could stand to add extra draft capital. (So are the Saints, of course, but why would GM Mickey Loomis start trading down in Round 1 now?) Moving up would cost the Saints their second-round pick and the guy they thought was going to be their left tackle of the future in Penning, who looks and feels like he needs a change of scenery after two disastrous seasons. Penning missed most of 2022 with an injury, and after starting 2023 on the left side, he was benched in Week 6 and barely played the rest of the way. The Chargers already have Rashawn Slater locking down the left side of the line, but Penning could compete with Trey Pipkins at right tackle or serve as the swing tackle. This deal would value him as being worth the 88th pick in the draft by the Jimmy Johnson chart.

That would exciting, sure. Alt has everything you look for in a franchise left tackle. He’s an exceptional athlete with plenty of starting experience at a blueblood college program. He’s a much better prospect now than Penning was coming out of college a couple of years ago. Alt could immediately slot into the left tackle spot and allow the Saints to focus on plugging holes at right tackle and left guard, among other positions.

But there’s the problem: they’ve got almost nothing left to work with after this trade. The Saints wouldn’t pick again until No. 150 in the fifth round after trading their picks in the first and second rounds to move up. This team is not one player away. They need to be careful spenders on draft day and target safe picks who can help them right away. Beyond the offensive line, there are big vulnerabilities along the defensive line, at wide receiver, tight end, safety, and running back. There are more unsettled position groups than sure things.

It’s funny — the Saints have finally given their critics (like Barnwell) the offseason that’s been asked of them. They’ve spent conservatively in free agency without moving more money around than necessary in their usual restructures. They’re poised to clear big salary cap hits for Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, if they choose, over the next year or two. The situation is significantly less grim than it once was. But Barnwell still expects them to throw caution to the wind, reverse course, and steer right for the rocks. We’ll see if that’s the plan come draft day.

