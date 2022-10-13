ESPN suggests Raiders trade DE Clelin Ferrell to Lions

The NFL trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but teams have already begun discussions. With the Raiders going into their Week 6 bye week, they are likely on the phones with other teams.

We’ve seen the Raiders be really aggressive in the trade market as new GM Dave Ziegler has made several deals since being hired. Could he make another splash before the trade deadline?

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he proposed 15 trades ahead of the trade deadline. One trade included Clelin Ferrell to the Lions, in exchange for cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Here is a snippet of why Barnwell believes that trade would make sense:

“The Lions would be taking a shot on evaluating Ferrell as a rotational defensive end for what has been a horrible defense. In his place, they’d send Oruwariye to the Raiders. I thought he was a revelation last season and looked to be a building block for the Lions, but he has struggled in 2022 and was a healthy scratch last week against the Patriots. As a free agent after this season, Oruwariye’s future seems to be elsewhere, and the Raiders are perpetually in need of more help at cornerback.”

The Raiders could use more cornerback depth as Nate Hobbs revealed that he broke his hand in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. They’ve already had some major problems in the secondary, but Oruwariye would give them another veteran option.

With Ferrell in the final year of his deal, expect the Raiders to be involved in some trade rumors regarding him over the next few weeks. And for the first time in his career, it really does feel like he could be on his way out.

