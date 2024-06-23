ESPN suggests ‘final’ offseason signing for Jaguars

The Jaguars have kept a relatively low profile on the free-agent market since wrapping up their 2024 NFL draft class in April.

Jacksonville signed a few veterans during and after its offseason workout program, like wide receiver Denzel Mims and defensive backs Tre Flowers and Terrell Edmunds. Each player faces an uphill battle to make the roster, though, considering their lack of significant contributions in recent seasons and the Jaguars’ young depth at their positions.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz believes the Jaguars would benefit from adding a potential starter before training camp begins in July, or at least a player that could compete for such a role.

Suggesting one “final” move every NFL team should make this offseason, he paired Jacksonville with free agent safety Jayron Kearse, to provide rising second-year defensive back Antonio Johnson with seasoned competition for a starting spot in the Jaguars’ secondary.

The Jaguars have Antonio Johnson on top of their depth chart at strong safety. He’s a 2023 fifth-round pick who started three games last season. He had two picks and a sack with good coverage charting numbers in limited use. Still, it would be good to have a veteran option and a camp battle. Kearse played an important role in the Cowboys’ three-safety sets last season and would come cheaper (and fit better closer to the box) than other veteran safeties such as Justin Simmons and Eddie Jackson.

Kearse, a rising ninth-year pro and the nephew of former three-time NFL All-Pro Jevon Kearse, started 42 games for Dallas over the past three seasons after spending most of his career in depth roles for Minnesota and Detroit.

He’s produced 388 tackles with 22 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, 29 defended passes and two forced fumbles in his career.

While signing Kearse would offer Jacksonville a veteran boost on the backend, the Jaguars are optimistic about Johnson’s trajectory after his productive rookie season. He recorded 17 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble in addition to his two interceptions and one sack as a rotational safety and nickel cornerback last year.

Johnson is expected to replace safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who Jacksonville released in March, in the Jaguars’ starting secondary.

Andrew Wingard, who has started 26 games since signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is currently projected to back up Johnson at strong safety.

Jacksonville also signed veteran safety Darnell Savage during March’s free agency period. The Jaguars have pegged Savage as a fit at nickel cornerback but value his positional versatility, as he accumulated over 3,000 snaps at safety over five seasons with Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire