ESPN suggests bold trade up for Bengals in 2023 NFL draft

Bill Barnwell of ESPN proposed 31 different draft pick trades for each team that has a first-round pick.

The proposed Cincinnati Bengals trade from the 28th pick was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals would trade up to the 19th pick, and would also get the Bucs’ third-round pick, and they would give up their first and third-round picks and OT Jonah Williams.

Williams requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. and said that he would be playing left tackle. Zac Taylor has said that he expects Williams to make the switch to the right side of the line, and the Bengals have not seemed eager to give him up, but doing so would allow them to trade up for a higher pick if they wanted to.

Here’s what Barnwell said about the trade he proposed:

With that in mind, the Bengals can use Williams as their way of trading up. Jumping from No. 28 to No. 19 would get them ahead of likely trade-down teams such as the Seahawks (No. 20), Ravens (22) and Vikings (23) to take their tackle. La’el Collins is under contract on the right side, but he could be a cap casualty if Cincinnati finds someone it likes. It would also move up 10 spots later in the draft.

