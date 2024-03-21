ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sees an early exit for Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament

ESPN host and well-known sports talker Stephen A. Smith released his NCAA Tournament bracket on Wednesday evening.

He curiously picked a Final Four of No. 1-seed UConn, No. 1-seed North Carolina, No. 1-seed Purdue and…No. 9-seed Texas A&M. All chalk, then a pick completely out of left field.

He has the Aggies upsetting the South Region’s No. 1-seed Houston, No. 4-seed Duke and No. 3-seed Kentucky en route to the Final Four.

As you may have guessed, Duke in Smith’s Sweet Sixteen means Wisconsin did not advance far. Not only does he not have Wisconsin advancing to its first Sweet Sixteen in seven years, Stephen A. actually has the Badgers losing to James Madison in the round of 64:

Stephen A’s bracket! #MarchMadness Texas A&M ➡️ Final Four

Grand Canyon and New Mexico in the Sweet 16 👀

James Madison > Wisconsin 😤 pic.twitter.com/ad3EYheCV8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024

That result would be a colossal disappointment for Badgers fans after the team’s hot run in the Big Ten Tournament and high expectations entering the matchup.

Wisconsin and James Madison tip off their NCAA Tournament quests Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

