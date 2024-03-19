ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark debate if Bills’ window is closed (video)
ESPN NFL analysts Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark recently had the conversation many in Buffalo do not want to hear: Is the Bills’ window closed?
The answer is as interesting as it gets: Both yes and no.
Clark makes the point that yes, it is… but adds it’s not closed as long as the Bills change their identity a bit.
The full roundtable conversation can be found below:
Is the Bills’ window closed? @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/WyByuppIWO
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 14, 2024