ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith proposes Sixers make a trade for James Harden
The 76ers are a team that is looking much different these days as they have made plenty of big changes up and down their organization. The biggest move was bringing in former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to run their basketball operations and tag team with their current general manager Elton Brand to turn the team around. Morey helped the Rockets transition from the Tracy McGrady era into the James Harden era pretty smoothly and there is hope he can get the Sixers back on track. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on First Take on Thursday morning to propose the Sixers make a run at the former NBA MVP.