ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith includes Alabama in his Final Four

The Alabama men’s basketball team is prepared to embark upon its March Madness journey, but most people have the Crimson Tide going well beyond the first round.

In fact, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently shared on Twitter that he has Nate Oats and the Tide making it all the way to the Final Four.

Along with Alabama in Smith’s prediction are Indiana, Duke and UCLA. This would be the Tide’s first Final Four appearance, but not for the other three, who are all historical programs in college basketball.

Alabama’s NCAA Tournament run begins on Thursday afternoon against Texas A&M-CC in Birmingham.

I’m riding with Alabama, Indiana, Duke and UCLA to make the Final Four. You can join mine and @MollyQerim’s @FirstTake group here: https://t.co/y2FUIxyolP pic.twitter.com/nHlhXgEEHS — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 15, 2023

