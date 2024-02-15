ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is “disgusted” by the 49ers firing DC Steve Wilks

The fallout from the San Francisco 49ers losing yet another Super Bowl is continuing on this week. Yesterday on Valentine’s Day, the 49ers did not show any love to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as they relieved him of his responsibilities. After only one season in the Bay Area, Wilks will no longer be on San Francisco’s staff.

You know, after a season where his defense was top three in the NFL and was routinely regarded as one of the best units in football. Oh, and not to mention after a Super Bowl performance where the 49ers held the Kansas City Chiefs to only 19 points in regulation. The Chiefs’ only touchdown in regulation came after San Francisco muffed a punt return, and Kansas City scored from 16-yards out on the following play. Yup, sure seems like the fault of a defensive coordinator who had an offense led by the best quarterback in football flummoxed for most of the game.

Naturally, the shock of this move was felt far and wide, as the overwhelming majority of people realize this was a preposterous move. Leading the charge was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who let his opinions be heard loud and clear:

.@stephenasmith is "disgusted" by the 49ers firing Steve Wilks. pic.twitter.com/hgkRH07FKS — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2024

It became immediately evident this decision was simply making Wilks the scapegoat. San Francisco had plenty of opportunities to win, and it appears this was a move to help deflect heat from a different man on the staff: head coach and offensive play caller Kyle Shanahan.

Stephen A. is right on the money with his criticisms of Shanahan’s shortcomings in the big game. Shanahan has been a coach in three Super Bowls. In each of them his teams have held at least a 10+ point lead (25 points in Super Bowl LI) and had the lead with at least three minutes remaining in regulation. He is 0-3 in his three opportunities.

San Francisco’s defense may have struggled in the playoffs against Green Bay and Detroit at times, but in the Super Bowl they were arguably the only unit that showed up to its full potential. To put it as politely as a I can, firing Steve Wilks is certainly a head-scratcher from the reigning NFC champions.

