ESPN statistics ranks 10 teams with best chances to make CFP

The College Football Playoffs will soon expand to 12 teams. However, for now, it only has four spots available. With the 2023 season around the corner, every team starts fresh with an equal opportunity to prove to the playoff committee why they deserve to compete for a national title.

Not every team, however, has the same statistical chance at making the College Football Playoffs. ESPN recently utilized its Football Power Index (FPI) to determine which teams have the best chances at not only making the playoff, but winning it all.

While there are a few teams on this list that are expected regulars, others may come as a shock.

Here are 10 teams with the best chances at reaching the College Football Playoffs.

Chance to make CFP: 10.7%

Chance to win it all: 1%

After a down year in 2022, the Sooners look to bounce back in 2023. ESPN’s FPI doesn’t give Oklahoma the best chance with just over 10% likelihood, but it’s good enough to land them inside the top 10.

Notre Dame

Chance to make CFP: 15.8%

Chance to win it all: 1.6%

Notre Dame‘s 2022 season was somewhat of a disappointment, but entering Year 2 of the Marcus Freeman era should be cause for excitement. The team is still a legitimate contender to make the CFP.

LSU

Chance to make CFP: 23.7%

Chance to win it all: 4.1%

LSU took down the Tide in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm of the program. This question now is: will they be able to do it again? We will have to wait and see, but ESPN sees the Tigers as a team capable of making a run for it all in 2023.

Clemson

Chance to make CFP: 24.2%

Chance to win it all: 2.8%

Clemson has failed to make the CFP two seasons in a row. While they are still seen as one of the top programs in the nation, one would have to wonder if they lose the elite status by failing to make it for a third consecutive season. ESPN gives Clemson a fair chance to make the CFP, but a slime shot to win it all.

USC

Chance to make CFP: 24.7%

Chance to win it all: 2.7%

This is a bit of a surprise. USC seems like a lock to run the Pac-12 and earn a bid to the CFP. However, the numbers tell a different story. Sure, a near 25% chance is good, but not as good as many would expect from the team quarterbacked by the defending Heisman Trophy winner.

Michigan

Chance to make CFP: 25.9%

Chance to win it all: 3.9%

A decent chance to make the CFP, but a poor one to win it all. It feels like the story of Michigan football in the CFP era. Expectations are high for the Wolverines in 2023.

Chance to make CFP: 34.2%

Chance to win it all: 5.7%

The Longhorns appear to be ready for the CFP, but it won’t be an easy journey. An early Week 2 game on the road against Alabama could determine the postseason fate of this program.

Alabama

Chance to make CFP: 62.1%

Chance to win it all: 20.4%

Alabama has never missed the CFP in back-to-back seasons. The Crimson Tide only missed it twice since its inception in 2014. Nick Saban will have to work some magic to get this young, inexperienced team to play like a title contender, but only time will tell.

Georgia

Chance to make CFP: 63.1%

Chance to win it all: 19.1%

Georgia looks to make it three national championships in a row this season. The Bulldogs appear to be a lock to make the playoffs, but have less of a statistical chance to win it all than Alabama. Perhaps ESPN’s FPI sees something the rest of the nation doesn’t.

Ohio State

Chance to make CFP: 82.2%

Chance to win it all: 36.7%

Ohio State is the clear favorite to win it all, according to ESPN. The Buckeyes have the best chances by a long shot when compared to every there team. It seems to be a national championship or bust kind of season for Ohio State.

