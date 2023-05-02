ESPN stamps Iowa’s Riley Moss as Denver Broncos’ most valuable NFL draft pick

Riley Moss was always valuable as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ secondary and defense. He looks to continue that trend as one of the newest members of the Denver Broncos.

After being selected No. 83 overall by the Broncos, there has been plenty of analysis on Moss and his fit with the Broncos. One of the premier draft analysts, ESPN’s Todd McShay has gone as far as saying that the selection of Riley Moss carries the most value of the Broncos’ draft class.

It’s tough to really nail a draft when you have five picks and nothing before No. 63 (which Denver had to trade up to get on Friday night). The pick that stood out most to me was Moss, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound cornerback. Pat Surtain II is of course a star locking down one of the Broncos’ cornerback spots, but opposite him? Denver is looking for answers. So I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83. Moss totaled 11 interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his five seasons at Iowa. He’s a little tight, but he has the speed to turn and run with pass-catchers and the instincts to read the QB in zone looks. His frame allows him to compete with big receivers, but I could see him moving inside to a nickel role. Maybe he kicks back to safety, too, where Kiper has him projected. Regardless, Moss has the traits to really help this defense. – McShay, ESPN

McShay didn’t hesitate to recognize Moss’ production at Iowa. Some analysts are very dependent on traits and measurable, which Moss has with his speed and athleticism, but he has put out proof that he can lock down receivers and create turnovers.

Up next for Riley Moss is getting acclimated to Denver and getting underway with rookie minicamp, meetings, OTAs, and plenty of other time on the field before training camp starts.

