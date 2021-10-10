ESPN SP+ still has Wisconsin in the nation’s top 10

Yes, you read that headline right. While Wisconsin sits at 2-3 on the season with losses to ranked Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State, ESPN SP+ still loves what it has seen from the Badgers.

The latest SP+ top 10?

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Florida Clemson Penn State Wisconsin Michigan Oklahoma Pittsburgh

Some other significant teams to note: 6-0 Iowa sits at No. 16 and 5-1 Notre Dame sits at 17.

Much of Wisconsin’s ranking is due to the team’s continued dominance on defense (SP+ lists them as the No. 2 defense in the country behind only Georgia) and due to the losses in the stat sheet not completely reflecting what occurred on the field.

No. 7 may be a bit high. But this is still a team that’s gone head-to-head with Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan before collapsing late in each contest.

