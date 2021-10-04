ESPN SP+ says Wisconsin’s schedule-to-date has been tougher than any

The Wisconsin Badgers are off to a 1-3 start to a football season for the first time since 1990.

The losses have all come against ranked opponents–No. 4 Penn State, No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 9 Michigan. The losing continues a streak dating back to 2019, as the Badgers have lost eight straight games to ranked opponents and are now 9-10 in their last 19 contests.

There usually aren’t moral victories that come from losing to Michigan at home for the first time since 2001. If there was one semi-bright spot, though, it was the improved play of quarterback Graham Mertz—that especially given how poor the offensive line played in front of him.

A positive from today: Graham Mertz. Had to deliver this ball knowing 90 was a step from laying him out, air it past the safety and hit Dike in stride (taking a shot he’d keep leverage on 30) What a throw. pic.twitter.com/DidqKDQATY — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 3, 2021

Where the game was lost: Wisconsin comes out of half with momentum & the ball. And the protection just wasn’t there pic.twitter.com/c7uLSLXmSF — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 3, 2021

If there is a second piece of positive news, the schedule does get a lot easier moving forward. The Badgers have only one ranked matchup upcoming: at home October 30 vs. No. 3 Iowa.

How hard has Wisconsin’s schedule been thus far? ESPN SP+ says it has been the toughest of any team in the country. Here is what SP+ lists as the five-toughest schedules-to-date thus far:

5. Indiana

Story continues

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Schedule thus far: at No. 3 Iowa, vs. Idaho, vs. No. 5 Cincinnati, at Western Kentucky, at No. 4 Penn State

Record: 2-3

4. Rutgers

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule thus far: vs. Temple, at Syracuse, vs. Delaware, at No. 9 Michigan, vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Record: 3-2

3. Miami

Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cam’Ron Harris (23) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule thus far: vs. No. 1 Alabama, vs. Appalachian State, vs. No. 11 Michigan State, vs. Central CT State, vs. Virginia

Record: 2-3

2. Georgia Tech

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Dylan Leonard (80) and tight end Billy Ward (85) celebrate after a victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule thus far: vs. Northern Illinois, vs. Kennesaw State, at Clemson, vs. North Carolina, vs. Pittsburgh

Record: 2-3

1. Wisconsin

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule thus far: vs. No. 4 Penn State, vs. Eastern Michigan, vs. No. 14 Notre Dame, vs. No. 9 Michigan

Record: 1-3

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1