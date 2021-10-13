ESPN SP+ predicts the final score of every Big Ten Week 7 contest

The Big Ten is back for Week 7 of the 2021 football season with a toned-down slate before Week 9 is sure to see all hell break loose.

This week we get No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana, Purdue at Iowa, Nebraska at Minnesota, Rutgers at Northwestern and Army at Wisconsin. Week 8 will then display a similar lineup before October 30 pits Iowa against Wisconsin, Penn State against Ohio State and Michigan against Michigan State.

ESPN SP+ picked every game on the schedule this weekend. Unlike other analytics, it doesn’t see Wisconsin having much trouble with the Army Black Knights:

Michigan State at Indiana

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Michigan State 29, Indiana 22

Nebraska at Minnesota

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Nebraska 28, Minnesota 27

Rutgers at Northwestern

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Rutgers 24, Northwestern 22

Purdue at Iowa

Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Iowa 28, Purdue 17

Army at Wisconsin

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst on the sidelines during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Army 12

