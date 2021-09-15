ESPN SP+ predicts the final score of every Big Ten Week 3 contest

Week 3 of the Big Ten football season is here, and it unfortunately does not include the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin is on their bye this week as they get set for next weekend’s Windy City showdown with Jack Coan and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Big Ten slate is loaded this weekend, even without the Badgers. We have a ranked matchup in Pennsylvania with No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State, a preview for next weekend with No. 12 Notre Dame at Purdue and a few other big-time out-of-conference contests—Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana and Michigan State at No. 24 Miami.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly and his SP+ metric predict the final score of every college football game. Here is his projected final score for every Big Ten game this weekend:

Maryland at Illinois

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Miles Scott (85) runs past Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Maryland 34, Illinois 22

Nebraska at Oklahoma

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Oklahoma 39, Nebraska 20

Cincinnati at Indiana

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Cincinnati 31, Indiana 21

Michigan State at Miami

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Miami 28, Michigan State 23

Northern Illinois at Michigan

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara calls for a snap against Penn State during the first half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Prediction: Michigan 44, Northern Illinois 8

Minnesota at Colorado

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Minnesota 30, Colorado 27

Purdue at Notre Dame

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Notre Dame 33, Purdue 26

Kent State at Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Iowa 41, Kent State 14

Tulsa at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready to take the field to take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 16

Delaware at Rutgers

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Rutgers 32, Delaware 17

Northwestern at Duke

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Duke 23, Northwestern 22

Auburn at Penn State

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Penn State 28, Auburn 23

