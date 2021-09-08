ESPN SP+ predicts the final score of every Big Ten Week 2 game

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us.

Week 1 around the Big Ten saw something unique for the opening week of the season: several big-time in-conference matchups.

Penn State went on the road and upset Wisconsin, Ohio State took care of Minnesota, Michigan State ran over Northwestern and Iowa blew out Indiana.

Week 2 is full out out-of-conference matchups for Big Ten teams. For most part, the opponent will not present much of a test on the field. But for the Iowa Hawkeyes, their game against No. 9 Iowa State is one of their biggest of the season.

ESPN SP+ predicts the final score of every college football game each week. Here is what the metric thinks will happen this weekend with every Big Ten matchup:

Illinois at Virginia

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) is tackled by Nebraska running back Aiden Young (44) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Virginia 35, Illinois 22

Oregon at Ohio State

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Oregon 24

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Michigan State 39, Youngstown State 6

Miami (OH) at Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Minnesota 43, Miami (OH) 16

Indiana State at Northwestern

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Northwestern 29, Indiana State 9

Rutgers at Syracuse

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Rutgers 26, Syracuse 24

Purdue at UConn

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Purdue 47, UConn 14

Ball State at Penn State

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Penn State 43, Ball State 12

Buffalo at Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Nebraska 31, Buffalo 23

Iowa at Iowa State

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Iowa 26, Iowa State 24

Idaho at Indiana

Members of the Indiana football team wave to the Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Indiana 44, Idaho 8

Howard at Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Maryland 54, Howard 0

Washington at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs for a touchdown during second half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prediction: Michigan 32, Washington 22

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Wisconsin 41, Eastern Michigan 18

