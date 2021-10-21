ESPN SP+ likes Wisconsin’s chances against Purdue on Saturday

Wisconsin is set to face No. 25 Purdue in what will be a critical game in the Big Ten West race.

It is undoubtedly a tough matchup for Wisconsin. Purdue boasts a strong defense led by star defensive end George Karlaftis and has the ability to beat teams passing the football.

If the Badgers win, they enter next weekend’s contest against Iowa with a chance to enter the Big Ten West driver’s set. If they lose, the division becomes nearly out of reach.

While many (including myself) are skeptical about Wisconsin’s chances at coming away with a victory on Saturday, Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric likes the Badgers chances.

The final score prediction? Wisconsin 27, Purdue 18.

😤📈 WEEK 8 SP+ PICKS 🤪📉 Cincy 39, Navy 10

Mich 34, Northwestern 13

Wisconsin 27, Purdue 18 (feels more ike 17-8)

Clemson 26, Pitt 25

Ole Miss 37, LSU 28

ISU 39, OSU 29

UCLA 32, Oregon 29

Bama 35, Tenn 21 (no exploding Tenn QB adjustment)

Ohio St 38, Indiana 19

ND 34, USC 23 pic.twitter.com/VNRVIMSoly — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 20, 2021

