ESPN SP+ likes Wisconsin’s chances against Purdue on Saturday

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin is set to face No. 25 Purdue in what will be a critical game in the Big Ten West race.

It is undoubtedly a tough matchup for Wisconsin. Purdue boasts a strong defense led by star defensive end George Karlaftis and has the ability to beat teams passing the football.

If the Badgers win, they enter next weekend’s contest against Iowa with a chance to enter the Big Ten West driver’s set. If they lose, the division becomes nearly out of reach.

While many (including myself) are skeptical about Wisconsin’s chances at coming away with a victory on Saturday, Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric likes the Badgers chances.

The final score prediction? Wisconsin 27, Purdue 18.

