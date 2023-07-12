ESPN snubs Harrison Smith on top 10 safeties list

One of the best safeties in the National Football League is Harrison Smith and has been for the better part of the last decade. ESPN is releasing their top 10 players at each position and they didn’t include Smith.

Not only was Smith not included in the top 10, he also didn’t receive a single vote or an honorable mention. That is certainly a surprise.

Yes, the defense wasn’t great last year, but that doesn’t mean Smith has taken a step backward or regressed at all. What he was asked to do was play somewhat out of position. He is best used as a riverboat gambler, playing all over the field and attacking downhill.

Not including Smith on this list is fine, as there are a lot of talented safeties on the list. What is most shocking is not seeing Smith get any real consideration.

Smith is primed to re-open eyes with Brian Flores as his defensive coordinator.

