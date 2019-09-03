ESPN sim predicts 49ers winning NFC West, smoking Falcons in playoffs

The 49ers enter the 2019 NFL regular season with Super Bowl aspirations. Going into Year 3 of coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch running the show, expectations are sky high.

Debating if those goals are warranted are for a different discussion. Let's take out the human element for now, and see what the computers have to say.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN simulated all 267 games for the upcoming NFL season using its Football Power Index. Out of the 20,000 simulation FPI made, ESPN landed on No. 1,721, and 49ers fans will like what they see.

While the simulation has the 49ers losing 37-14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Week 1, that's small potatoes in the bigger picture of the season. When it's all said and done, the 49ers will go 11-5 and win the NFC West for the first time since 2012.

At that's not even the biggest news.

In this case, the 49ers would be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and the first time in the post-Jim Harbaugh era. Now it's really time for 49ers fans to smile. ESPN's simulation has the No. 3 seed 49ers crushing the No. 6 seed Falcons 37-0.

Build the Jimmy G statue, right now.

[RELATED: Bosa more motivated than ever to play in 49ers' opener]

But that's the end of the road for San Francisco. The simulation predicts the 49ers will lose in divisional round, 27-17 to the Saints.

Here are the week-by-week results for the 49ers, according to ESPN's FPI.

Story continues

Week 1: Bucs 37, 49ers 14

Week 2: 49ers 42, Bengals 28

Week 3: 49ers 29, Steelers 24

Week 4: Bye

Week 5: 49ers 28, Browns 16

Week 6: Rams 23, 49ers 16

Week 7: 49ers 38, Washington 21

Week 8: 49ers 33, Panthers 28

Week 9: 49ers 23, Cardinals 16

Week 10: 49ers 29, Seahawks 24

Week 11: 49ers 25, Cardinals 16

Week 12: Packers 35, 49ers 10

Week 13: Ravens 33, 49ers 17

Week 14: Saints 30, 49ers 10

Week 15: 49ers 30, Falcons 27

Week 16: 49ers 26, Rams 24

Week 17: 49ers 31, Seahawks 10

































ESPN sim predicts 49ers winning NFC West, smoking Falcons in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area