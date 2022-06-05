ESPN shows Marlboro cigarette package in Campbell baseball dugout in game vs. Tennessee

Campbell baseball coach Justin Haire was interviewed on SEC Network and ESPN live stream during his team's NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional game against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday.

During the interview, the broadcast displayed a package of Marlboro cigarettes in the Campbell dugout. The interview occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning.

If the package contains cigarettes and the cigarettes were used, it is a violation of the University of Tennessee and NCAA policies.

The game occurred at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. The school has a policy against smoking on campus.

According to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Smoke-Free Campus Policy and Procedure bylaw 4.1, "The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is prohibited in and on all University Property."

The NCAA website says, "NCAA rules prohibit any player, coach or umpire from using tobacco products during practices or games. Anyone breaking the rule is ejected from the diamond." This was posted on the NCAA website on April 19, 2016.

Campbell entered the matchup 41-17 overall. On Friday, Campbell beat Georgia Tech 15-8 in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional first round.

Tennessee came into the contest 54-7. Most recently, Tennessee defeated Alabama State 10-0 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Officials discuss on the field during the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and Campbell Fighting Camels held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Tennessee and Campbell winner advances to the Knoxville Regional final at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5. The loser returns to action against the Georgia Tech vs. Alabama State winner at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

