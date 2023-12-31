ESPN shares Rose Bowl CFP semifinal score prediction, national title projection

The College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal is now hours away from kicking off. Top-ranked Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama for a chance to appear in the national championship game.

How will the game shake out? Well, no one is quite sure.

Alabama has practically been two different teams this year: one that struggled against USF and lost to Texas; and the one that beat a handful of ranked opponents, including Georgia in the SEC championship.

Then there’s Michigan. The Wolverines have been perfect this season with no losses and a Big Ten conference title. However, there are some genuine concerns over the quality of the teams they’ve played and how the offense is run.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg revealed his College Football Playoff predictions (subscription required) and subsequent national championship score prediction.

Rittenberg has Alabama defeating Michigan 31- 23.

“The disparity among the two teams in the postseason is too much to ignore. Alabama’s Nick Saban has won seven national titles and boasts a 9-4 record in CFP games. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, like his college coach, Bo Schembechler, has been much better in the Big Ten than on the national stage, going 1-6 in bowls and 0-2 in the CFP. Milroe leads a big fourth quarter as the Tide roll on to the national title game.”

He then has Alabama facing Washington in the championship, where the Crimson Tide win over the Huskies 29-27.

“The national title game pits the best big-game coach of his generation in Saban against possibly the nation’s best big-game coach of the future in DeBoer. Two very different quarterbacks also match up in Washington’s Penix Jr., who throws left-handed lasers from the pocket, and Alabama’s Milroe, who thrives on deep passes and mobility. Washington has the edge at wide receiver, while Alabama’s defense, led by Dallas Turner and Terrion Arnold, looks a bit sturdier on the big stage. Ultimately, Saban gets the edge here and wins arguably his most improbable national title, as Milroe leads a late touchdown drive to take down the Huskies in an epic title game.”

Roll Tide wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

