ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith do not agree on Jayson Tatum’s place in the MVP race

Should star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum be among the leaders for the NBA’s 2024 Kia Most Valuable Player award? With the St. Louis native the best player on the team in the NBA with the best record and Tatum’s game starting its usual late-season ascent, many Celtics fans are asking why he should not be.

And with them, a number of league analysts are also on that particular topic as a talking point for their respective shows and podcasts. Among them are ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith, who ended up on opposite ends of this particular issue on a recent show.

At the time of recording, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic were all ahead of him in the odds.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear the case for and against Tatum being near or at the top.

