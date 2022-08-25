ESPN selects three Ohio State players to its preseason All-American team

We’re just a week and a half away from the start of the Ohio State football season, and the excitement is starting to build. It’s been a long offseason and the Buckeyes are expected to do some big things this year with what’s coming back on offense, in combination with the retooling that has taken place on the defensive end.

We’ve already seen a ton of preseason accolades and All-American teams, but ESPN got into the act this week with the release of its own. As with the others, there are multiple Ohio State players that were named to the squad and we’re here to let you know the three that made the cut.

Here are the Ohio State football players ESPN has identified as preseason All-Americans for 2022 and what the worldwide leader said about each.

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

What ESPN Said

“As a true freshman a year ago, Henderson came in as the No. 1 running back prospect in the country and didn’t disappoint. He rushed for 1,248 yards and tied for the lead nationally with four rushes of at least 50 yards. The Buckeyes’ offense should be something to see with C.J. Stroud returning at quarterback and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at receiver.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

WATCH: Ohio State reciever Smith-Njigba reflects on epic Rose Bowl

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What ESPN Said

“Ohio State’s wide receiver room the last few years has been overflowing with talent, and Smith-Njigba is as gifted as any of the pass-catchers to come out of Columbus recently. He set school records last season with 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards on a team that featured first-round NFL draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. When last seen, Smith-Njigba was compiling a Rose Bowl-record 347 receiving yards.”

Paris Johnson Jr, Offensive Tackle

Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

What ESPN Said

“Good luck in finding a better tackle tandem in the country than the one Ohio State will put on the field this season. The 6-6, 310-pound Johnson spent last season at right guard, but he moves to left tackle in 2022 to protect C.J. Stroud’s blind side. The Buckeyes are equally talented on the other side with Dawand Jones back for a second season as the starting right tackle.”

