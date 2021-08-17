ESPN selects a rising Notre Dame offense star as most likely Heisman candidate

As a program, Notre Dame has been home to 7 total Heisman Trophy winners, the most recent being wide receiver Tim Brown who won the award in 1987. It’s been almost 35 years since an member of the Irish football team has been crowned the best player in the country.

List

Three Notre Dame players make The Athletics preseason All-American team

Although the drought might not end this year, ESPN selected a player from each Top-25 team as a potential Heisman candidate and they went with the biggest star on offense for the Irish, Kyren Williams.

List

Notre Dame names their 7 captains for the 2021 season

It makes a ton of sense that they selected Williams, he’s coming off a massive season where he rushed for over 1,100-yards an 13 scores. He’s been named as an All-American candidate along with being one of the seven Notre Dame captains.

Related

Notre Dame running back Williams makes prestigious pre-season list

We might be beating a dead horse, but the fact that Williams isn’t a question at all about how he will perform this fall makes him a wise choice for a potential Heisman candidate. He’s going to be leaned on heavily as the offense adjust to it’s new starting quarterback, Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan.

You can’t discount what safety Kyle Hamilton can do, but defenders rarely win this award. He’s more likely to win the Thorpe Award or Bednarik Award so Williams could end up making a December trip to New York.