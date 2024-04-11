Advertisement
ESPN sees Florida’s Ricky Pearsall landing here in mock NFL draft

Adam Dubbin
·1 min read

The Florida football program does not have a ton of talent departing into the 2024 NFL draft, but there is one name that has stood out: wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The prolific pass-catcher came to Gainesville two offseasons ago from the Arizona State Sun Devils looking to bolster his stock. Despite a weaker quarterback room than usual in 2023, he still managed to accomplish that task with some highlight-reel plays along the way.

But Pearsall still is not done. The 6-foot-1-inch, 189-pound receiver has also been making waves at the NFL combine and pre-draft workouts.

As a result of his efforts, many draft prognosticators see him as a second-round selection at the end of this month. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft has him going to the Tennessee Titans with pick No. 38; he provided the following explanation.

“The Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a big contract last month, but 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks has disappointed over two seasons and DeAndre Hopkins will be a free agent in 2025,” Kiper begins.

“There’s room for a young wideout on this roster. Pearsall had 98 catches and nine touchdowns in his two seasons at Florida, and his 4.41-second 40 at the combine solidified himself as a top-50 pick.”

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET and will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

