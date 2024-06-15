ESPN SEC/ACC Challenge: A&M men to host Wake Forest; Texas to visit N.C. State

This year’s ESPN Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Challenge will include the Texas A&M Aggie hoopsters hosting Wake Forest’s Demon Deacons on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The following day the Longhorns of Texas are scheduled to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to test North Carolina State University.

In the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge, Texas A&M will entertain Syracuse University on Wednesday, Dec. 4 while the Texas women travel to Notre Dame on Thur., Dec. 5.

Other men’s game slated for Dec. 3 include Arkansas at Miami, South Carolina at Boston College, Kentucky at Clemson, Notre Dame at Georgia, Ole Miss at Louisville, Florida State at LSU, Syracuse at Tennessee, Georgia Tech at Oklahoma and California at Missouri.

The slate for Dec 4 reads Alabama at North Carolina, Auburn at Duke, Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, Virginia at Florida and Pittsburgh at Mississippi State.

The women’s docket for Dec. 4 has Oklahoma traveling to Louisville, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech at Georgia, Vanderbilt at Miami and Florida State at Tennessee.

The following day Ole Miss will visit North Carolina State, with Florida at Clemson, Alabama at California, Boston College at Arkansas, Stanford at LSU, Duke at South Carolina, Kentucky at North Carolina, Auburn at Virginia and SMU at Missouri also on the schedule.

Tip-off times for all games will be released closer to the start of the season.