ESPN says Texans offensive line is great at run blocking, awful at pass blocking

The Houston Texans offensive line has been an enigma in 2020. Despite returning the same five starters from a year ago, despite left tackle Laremy Tunsil coming off a Pro Bowl season, they look pedestrian.

What’s worse is quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken 20 quarterback hits through the first two games. No one wants to know if the two-time Pro Bowler is tough enough to play all 16 games in a year where he had to take 160 hits.

ESPN released their weekly run block and pass block win rates, and the Texans were tied for first with the Green Bay Packers with a 75% run block win rate. However, they were also 31st in the NFL in pass block win rate at 39%. Only the Miami Dolphins were worse at 38%.

“I think that we have to work on different techniques up front relative to what the defensive line is doing to us and overall, we just have to do a better job,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on Monday. “It also involves — it’s everybody. It’s the running back. It’s the — just like I always say, it’s the quarterback, running back, the wide receivers, tight ends doing what they’re supposed to do, too. It’s not just the offensive line. We have to work hard.”

The Texans better figure out quickly what needs to be done to start winning more pass blocking situations. Otherwise, they may be playing more of A.J. McCarron than they would like.