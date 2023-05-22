ESPN says that Rutgers football will have one of hardest schedules in the country in 2023

As the start of fall gets closer by the hour, anticipation for the 2023 college football season is building. Like many schools, Rutgers will be looking to take a step forward following a 2022 campaign full of ups and downs.

However, it will be challenging as they will have the ninth hardest schedule in the country, according to ESPN.

While Rutgers has its work cut out for them, they are not the only Big Ten team with a difficult road ahead. Ten teams from the conference made the top 25, with all seven members of their east division making the list. Maryland’s schedule is ranked the fourth hardest and Michigan State has the seventh hardest.

The Scarlet Knights will face Northwestern, Temple, and Virginia Tech at home to start the season before going on the road for the first time to face Michigan on September 23. While their longest road trip of the season will be in November, it includes stops at Iowa and Penn State.

Although Rutgers has a lot to prove, they will have seven home games in

2023. All five of their road games will be against Big Ten teams. Things tended to fall apart last season when Rutgers went on the road. As Greg Schiano tries to secure his first winning season during his Rutgers tenure, winning away from Piscataway will be crucial.

When the 2023 season begins, Rutgers will have little room for error. Their schedule is filled with competitive teams that will take advantage of every mistake. However, ending the regular season with a winning record after being given the ninth-hardest schedule in college football would be a significant accomplishment for Schiano and this program.

