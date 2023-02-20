What ESPN says Ohio State must do to reach the CFP again

The Ohio State football program is one of a select few that seem to always be in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth, and that should be the case again in 2023. Despite losing quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State has a nucleus of returning talent on both sides of the ball that should be able to make a run for some pretty special things again next season.

In fact, ESPN already has Ohio State as one of the best teams in its projected preseason SP+ Rankings for this fall, just behind No. 1 Georgia.

But as we’ve seen the last couple of seasons, the team has to produce to its potential to realize some of those lofty goals that are always a part of the equation on the banks of the Olentangy.

ESPN took a look at some of the top contenders for next season and what they must do in order to get to the College Football Playoff, and what was identified by Adam Rittenberg makes a lot of sense.

Here’s what Rittenberg says the Buckeyes have to do in order to be a part of all the fun again in 2023:

The defense must start to become a big-game asset again, not a liability, after struggling to contain Michigan and Georgia in its past two games. Coordinator Jim Knowles is entering his second year, and his true value as a play-caller and a tactician should be more on display this fall. Ohio State’s offense will always be potent with Ryan Day (and now Brian Hartline) at the controls, even though a quarterback change after C.J. Stroud’s exit could create some initial turbulence. But the Buckeyes won’t get past Michigan on the road — or perhaps Penn State and Notre Dame — if they don’t start limiting big plays and making more of their own. There’s enough experience in all three levels of the defense — J.T. Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Jack Sawyer up front; Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers in the middle; and Denzel Burke and Lathan Ransom in the secondary — to avoid the breakdowns that showed up against Michigan and Georgia. Transfers such as Ja’Had Carter should help with overall depth.

Story continues

We couldn’t agree more. What has been holding Ohio State back the last couple of years — at least from beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten and a national title, has been the Buckeyes’ inability in big games to stop offenses. OSU’s own offense continues to be one of the tops in the country under Ryan Day, and until the defense can come around under Jim Knowles to pull its weight, there will always be disappointment when taking on the better teams.

There was tangible, marked improvement in year one under Knowles, but it has to continue to get better, especially in the big play department. With the returning production on defense, there’s no reason not to believe year two will be even better with Knowles running the show.

It has to be for OSU to run the gauntlet of at Notre Dame, vs. Penn State, at Wisconsin and at Michigan.

More!

Four-star offensive tackle puts Ohio State in top seven VIDEO: Chris Holtmann discusses loss at Purdue Ohio State women's ice hockey clinches WCHA regular-season championship

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire