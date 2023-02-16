What ESPN says Michigan football needs to do in order to get back into the CFP

It’s hard to argue Michigan is the leader of the Big Ten right now. The Wolverines have won the conference in back-to-back seasons while beating rival Ohio State handily in both seasons.

The maize and blue have made the College Football Playoff in both seasons as well. But Michigan has struggled in both years when it made the CFP. In 2021, the Wolverines got obliterated by eventual champions Georgia. And this past season the Wolverines, who went undefeated in the regular season, lost to TCU in the semifinals.

On Thursday, ESPN talked about what each preseason top-25 team needed to do in order to get into the playoff in 2023. Adam Rittenberg covered Michigan in the article he fully believes it starts with J.J. McCarthy.

The Wolverines have made back-to-back CFP appearances, but they will truly be viewed as the team to beat in the Big Ten for the first time in recent years. Michigan won’t sneak up on anyone and must continue to augment its clear strengths at running back and both lines of scrimmage. The Wolverines return arguably the nation’s top running back tandem in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely must upgrade his game for Michigan to extend its CFP streak. McCarthy operated a mostly safe passing game last season until Corum’s injury, when he showcased his big-play skills but also threw three of his five interceptions, including two pick-sixes in the CFP semifinal loss to TCU. He needs to improve his overall accuracy against opponents loading up to stop the run. Michigan also will need a talented group of incoming transfers to contribute, especially linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCarthy completed a little under 40% of passes over 20 yards. He did throw eight touchdown passes when throwing the ball 20 yards or more, but he also threw two interceptions on deep throws in 2022.

McCarthy was extremely efficient on throws 10-19 yards. He completed nearly 60% of his passes, threw eight touchdowns, and had zero interceptions.

As Rittenberg said, Michigan has the best running back duo in the country, and you should expect the Wolverines to utilize that. But we have seen the potential McCarthy has what he is capable of. If the junior can take another step forward, like he should, in 2023 — Michigan is going to be dangerous.

