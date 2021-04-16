ESPN roundtable still prefers Bills over Browns post-Jadeveon Clowney signing

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a big signing this week, you have to admit.

While having their own No. 1 overall pick in Myles Garrett still in the fold, another pass rusher picked at the top of the draft was signed by the Browns in Jadeveon Clowney. Opposing quarterbacks are going to be on notice because that’s one scary pairing.

All things considered, the team to beat in the AFC is still the Kansas City Chiefs based on recent successes. Hard to argue that as well.

But who’s the favorite to dethrone KC? Well, a roundtable discussion on ESPN on Friday decided that it’s still not the Browns even after the Clowney deal. Instead, two of the three analysts discussing the topic on the morning program “Get Up” said it’s the Bills.

The first of the two was insider Field Yates, who made the point that even though Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played well in 2020… he could still push it further. Here’s his take:

“I’m going to go with the Buffalo Bills. I don’t mean to be boring here, obviously they pushed Kansas City briefly in the AFC Championship Game last year until the Chiefs took off in the second half, but Buffalo retained all of its core pieces this offseason. I know Josh Allen made the quantum leap, it’s going to be difficult to replicate, but he still has room to grow. He’s only entering his fourth season in the NFL. Josh Allen’s confidence is sky high. This Bills culture is excellent and going nowhere any time soon.”

Backing Yates was former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky, who has long been a supporter of Allen. But he also threw some big praise on Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as well:

“I’m going Bills Mafia as well. I wish I had my Bills Mafia flag. One, Brian Daboll. They kept Brian Daboll, who’s one of the best play callers in the NFL. Two, this is an organization, and Field touched on it, that really is developmental. You talk about their young players in Josh Allen? Well, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Gabe Davis, these young players will continue to make strides and take steps forward. And I agree, Josh Allen has got more room to grow. He can continue to play better, and also they still have their [first round] draft pick this year.”

Story continues

Plenty of folks at the outlet formerly known as the world-wide leader are still Bill-eving. While he did not say the Bills would be a bad team, analyst and former NFL general manager in Mike Tannenbaum was the lone person to not pick the Bills. He went with the Tennessee Titans.

Related