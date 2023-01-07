ESPN’s Rex Ryan breaks down when discussing Damar Hamlin

Rex Ryan delivered a powerful statement on Saturday before the NFL resumed play.

The former coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets got emotional speaking about Damar Hamlin.

It was about as moving a moment as one has seen from Ryan, who delivered big time when speaking about the Bills’ DB who suffered cardiac arrest Monday on the field during the game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ryan said Hamlin is a “legend. He’s a dang legend.”

Rex Ryan got emotional when talking about Damar Hamlin ❤️ 💙 "You talk about a fighter? Dang right he's a fighter." #ForDamar pic.twitter.com/AVlGTs6MgN — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2023

