ESPN reveals the statistical chance LSU upsets Alabama

Alabama’s path to the College Football Playoff hasn’t been easy, and the journey is not over yet. The final four games of the regular season will come with difficulties. Aside from Chattanooga, the Tide will face LSU at home and Kentucky and Auburn on the road. First up: the Tigers of Baton Rouge.

Recent meetings have been interesting in the Alabama-LSU rivalry. In 2019, the Tide lost a close one in Tuscaloosa, which ended up being a historical contest, loaded with future NFL talent. The Tigers’ next win came last season at home in overtime. LSU went on to win the SEC West and lose to Georgia in the conference championship game.

This season, Brian Kelly’s squad has looked strong, especially on offense, but they have lost two games. The team began the season 0-1 after losing to Florida State and then lost a thriller to Ole Miss.

Alabama’s one loss on the season was by double digits at home, which set the Tide back, but didn’t knock them out of the running to reach the CFP.

ESPN’s advanced analytics gives LSU a 37.5% chance to upset the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, which means Alabama is expected to win with a 62.5% chance.

The game will garner much media attention, as its outcome has a huge impact on the SEC and the College Football Playoff landscape as the season’s end nears.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

