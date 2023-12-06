ESPN reveals score prediction for Alabama vs. Michigan Rose Bowl CFP semifinal

Alabama is set to take on Michigan in the Rose Bowl, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. No. 1 vs. No. 4 to determine who gets to play for a national championship.

ESPN recently revealed score predictions for every single bowl game (subscription required), and they made a rather interesting pick for the Rose Bowl.

While Michigan is the top-ranked team and is the favorite to win it, Alabama is projected to win with a final score of 31-23. A whopping eight-point victory over another No. 1 team, less than a month after beating then-No. 1 ranked Georgia.

“The disparity among the two teams in the postseason is too much to ignore,” writes ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “Alabama’s Nick Saban has won seven national titles and boasts a 9-4 record in CFP games. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, like his college coach, Bo Schembechler, has been much better in the Big Ten than on the national stage, going 1-6 in bowls and 0-2 in the CFP. Milroe leads a big fourth quarter as the Tide roll on to the national title game.”

With that win, the Tide would move on to the national title game. ESPN’s prediction has Washington beating Texas 37-33, which means Alabama and Washington battle it out to win it all.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama as the team prepares for the Rose Bowl.

