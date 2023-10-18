ESPN reveals its latest 2023 bowl game projections for Texas A&M

As Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) enters their bye week riding a two-game losing streak, it’s only fitting to ponder the bowl game possibilities for this football program. Well, that’s the case for the worldwide leader in sports.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach compiled their latest projections for college football’s bowl season, and despite the Aggies entering their bye week with back-to-back losses, the Maroon and White were well represented.

Bonagura projects Texas A&M to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from NRG Stadium. Meanwhile, Schlabach likes the Aggies to play two days later against the Louisville Cardinals in the TaxSlayer Bowl. That game kicks off on Friday, Dec. 29, from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

As a reminder, for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of. 500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games this coming season. So, while the Aggies’ 4-3 record is not a sight for sore eyes, the Maroon and White need just two more victories to be bowl-eligible.

Going bowling would mark A&M’s first such game since the 2020 season when Jimbo Fisher led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. Running back De’Von Achane was named MVP after rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Truthfully, a mere bowl game appearance in 2023 would not satisfy the fanbase back in Aggieland, who witnessed Texas A&M drop two consecutive games that they arguably should have won. Still, it should serve as a reminder of the befitting expectations placed on this football team, which has no talent shortage on both sides of the ball.

Following their bye in Week 8, Texas A&M will return home to host South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT from inside Kyle Field, and the game will air on ESPN.

